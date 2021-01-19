Apara Mehta Reveals Popularity of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Got Her Devdas

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi famed Apara Mehta has revealed that she was offered the role of Badi Aapa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas because of the popularity of her hit TV show. The veteran actress said that while offering her the role, Sanjay had explained that although it was a small role, he felt that Apara would fit it perfectly.

Reminiscing about her time on the set of Devdas, Apara told Telly Chakkar that although she worked on a grand set, she didn’t have the time to absorb the moment back then. However, the actress now recalls that they got to work on a lavish set and cherishes the moments spent there.

The 60-year-old actress explained that she was shooting simultaneously for the TV show and the film and went on to work for 17 days and nights. Apara was on the sets of Kyunki during the day and was shooting for Devdas at night.

The veteran TV actress has worked in many other shows and films. In Kyunki, Apara played the role of Savita Mansukh Virani who was the mother-in-law of the protagonist Tulsi Virani. In Devdas, she was seen as Badi Aapa and worked closely with Madhuri Dixit in the blockbuster film which starred Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Apart from her roles in Kyunki and Devdas, Apara has worked in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Hamari Saas Leela and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. Apara started her career with theatre in 1981. As recently as 2019, the actress worked in a Guajrati play.

She was recently seen in Sony Entertainment Television's Indiawaali Maa as Kesar Baa which was a cameo role. She played the role of a fun-loving aunt in the show which features Suchita Trivedi in the lead role. Suchita and Apara worked together for years in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka.

Speaking about her experience of working with Suchita, Apara said that she is a dear friend to her and the latter loved working with her.