Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case

Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise her fans with something new. She recently announced her first venture as a producer. The film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya which is based on Ram-Mandir court case making headlines.

The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series.

On being asked, why select such a crucial subject, she said, "The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production.”

In an earlier interview, the actor talked about her plans to launch her production company soon. “If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

The actress was last seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's sports drama Panga and Rajneesh 'Razy' Ghai's action thriller Dhaakad.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.