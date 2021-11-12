Aparajito 1st Look: Fans Astounded by Jeetu Kamal's Uncanny Resemblance to Satyajit Ray

A few black and white pictures, thought to be of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, are making the rounds on the internet. And while the Bengali film lovers just can’t contain their excitement, the man in the viral photos is not Satyajit Ray but actor Jeetu Kamal. The pictures going viral on the internet carry the first look of the actor for the film Aparajito.

Actor Jeetu Kamal is playing the character of Aprajito Ray in the director Anik Dutta’s upcoming movie Aparajito.

Anik Dutta’s new film is inspired by Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali. Film Aprajito is the second film of the Apu trilogy.

The director of the film talking to the media said, “Satyajit Ray sir always had fresh ideas for making a film. He was always passionate about music and films.”

Dutta, talking about his upcoming movie, said, “In my film, the lead character is making a film called Pather Podaboli. The movie is an inspirational film. Through this film, we are trying to convey that if you dream, you should work towards fulfilling those dreams and most importantly you should dare to dream.”

The director further added that for the lead character, he was auditioning actors but never expected someone to be Satyajit Ray’s lookalike. “One day I was participating in a rally when I spotted Jeetu Kamal. On having a conversation with him I learnt he was an actor. But then we had almost finalised another actor.”

“However, I decided to go ahead with the look test. When Jeetu came out of the make-up room everyone in the room was astounded to see Jeetu Kamal. He looked exactly like Satyajit Ray sir. Make-up artist used some prosthetics to give Jeetu Kamal the look,” the director added.

The Aparajito director further said that after the look test, it was turned in for his screen test. “Jeetu Kamal was flawless in front of the camera,” added Anik Dutta.

