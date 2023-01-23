Aparna Balamulrali Reacts After Suspension Of Law Student, Who Misbehaved With Her

Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali recently encountered an unpleasant experience at a law college in Kerala’s Ernakulam. While promoting her upcoming film Thankam, a male student of the college misbehaved with Aparna, trying to get cosy with her. According to the entertainment website Manorama, the LLB student has been suspended for seven days with a show-cause notice handed over to him. Now, Aparna has reacted to the action taken by the college authorities, expressing her satisfaction with the decision.

Aparna at a recent press conference said, “I was not comfortable when it came to shaking hands with someone I didn’t know… It was a really bad situation. All the students there apologised. That was a big step forward on their part. That’s why I didn’t have many complaints when I came from there. Necessary steps have been taken by the college authorities. I am happy about that. I also respect the college."

Earlier, the student union of the law college issued a public apology to the Soorarai Pottru actress, following the harassment. The statement that was shared on social media read, “It is very regrettable that the unfortunate incident happened with the film star at the union inauguration ceremony held at Law College today (18/01/2023)."

“During the incident itself, the union official tried to prevent such behaviour and expressed regret on behalf of the union. The college union sincerely regrets the difficulty the star has faced in connection with this incident. The union is looking at such an issue very seriously," read the rest of the statement.

Helmed by Saheed Arafath, Thankam is billed to be a crime drama. Besides Aparna, the film also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Girish Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The gripping trailer of the film has already attracted the attention of movie buffs. Fans are now awaiting the release of Thankam with bated breath on January 26.

