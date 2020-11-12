Aparna Balamurali on Soorarai Pottru: Now Can Say No to Something I Actually Don’t Want

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer film Soorarai Pottru has dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The Tamil film has been directed by Sudha Kongara. In a recent interview, the lead actress Aparna revealed details about her role. During the conversation, she described how the director of the film ensured that her character has an identity of its own and does not come across as a typical, hero’s arm candy.

Revealing how she prepared for her role in the film, she stated that she watched movies like Mann Vasanai and Paruthiveeran. Her character in the film is that of a self-made woman. Giving an insight about how Sundari / Bombi (the name of her character in the film) is different from her in real life, she told The Indian Express, “Bombi is someone who is totally different from who I am. She is a village girl from Madurai. But, whatever she does, she is very futuristic. And it is very different from other characters I have played so far.”

In order to get in the skin of the character, Aparna was assigned a teacher to assist her in getting well versed with the Madurai culture. She has mentioned that this teacher was there with her throughout the shoot and dubbing of the film.

The actress is of the opinion that Soorarai Pottru has given her a lot of confidence and values. She has also said that she is elated to have had the opportunity to collaborate with actor Suriya and filmmaker Sudha. Aparna has also mentioned that the movie has been life-changing for her as she now perceives and approaches her acting career in an entirely different way.

She said, “Soorarai Pottru has given me a lot of confidence in my career. I now feel like I can say no to something that I actually don’t want. I have also started feeling that if you are not valued somewhere, you don’t need to be there.”