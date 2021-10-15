EXCLUSIVE | Aparna Sen on The Rapist Winning at Busan Film Festival: One of the Best Moments of My Life

Filmmaker Aparna Sen returned to the Hindi film industry with her directorial The Rapist after a gap of four years. The film starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal in the lead recently had a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The film which was nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award in A Window on Asian Cinema section has won the award at the festival.

Elated with the win, the filmmaker told News18.com, “It’s one of the best moments of my life. This award has a special significance because I was in Busan as a jury member many years ago and I had the honour of meeting Mr Kim Jiseok in person when Donald Richie was the Chairman. He was a wonderful person and he was always so gracious. He did so much for Asian cinema and bring it to global platform. So to get an award in his name is rather special."

Read: Sayani Gupta: My Expectation of Men has Broadly Reduced, is More Realistic in My 30s

Ask her if she expected to win an she says, “I don’t think of these things. It’s not that I expected my film to win, but there is always that hope. And my hope to win the award is always for the entire cast and crew who put in such a lot of hard-work and dedication especially during the pandemic. It’s a recognition of our hard-work."

The National Award-winning director, reunites with her daughter, actor Konkona Sensharma, for her The Rapist. Ask her about working with her daughter and she says, “It’s embarrassing to praise my own daughter but as a filmmaker I feel she is simply a brilliant actor. She is any director’s dream actor. I just spoke to her about the win and she is really delighted."

Read: Akriti Kakar: Don’t Need To Sexify A Song To Make It Acceptable For The Audience

She adds that every time they collaborate, she tries to find some new facet of her daughter as an actor, “We try and explore something that we haven’t done earlier. Usually she is very uncomfortable during intimate scenes. This time during the shoot, I had told her that this film will have a scene like that and she looked at me and said, ‘You watch me this time,’ (Laughs). And she really delivered the scene.

In this era of OTT where a film can enjoy global exposure online, Sen believes that the charm of a film festival, which serves the same purpose, will never fade away. “When we see a film get an award at the BIFF, the Venice Film Festival or the Berlin Film Festival, we feel like giving it a watch. The chances of the audience watching a film that has already earned laurels become higher,” she says.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.