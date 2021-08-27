Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Welcome Baby Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Best Feeling'

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, the brother of Ayushmann Khurrana recently welcomed his firstborn daughter with his wife Akriti Ahuja, and he took to social media to announce it the most adorable way. He shared a doodle of a baby elephant sitting on the clouds, and wrote, “Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana". He dropped a couple of heart emojis along with the post.

Take a look at it:

Congratulatory wishes poured in from friends and colleagues from the industry as soon as the actor made the big announcement. Sanya Malhotra commented with several emojis whereas Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Yayyyyyyyy congratulations".

His brother Ayushmann, too, shared the news on his Instagram stories space. He wrote, “A new member in the fam. Best feeling!"

A few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple.

The actor recently travelled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his work commitments to be with his wife at a crucial time. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Helmet. The quirky comedy is his first film as a lead and has a social message at its heart. In a conversation with News18 last year, he had said, “It’s the year 2020 and we still have so many taboos. Even in big cities like Mumbai, it is a big deal to go and ask for a condom. This one is a quirky comedy about the same."

