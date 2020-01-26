Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan Bahl Wrap Up Thier Next, Helmet

According to the makers, the film is a comic take on a pertaining issue in the society. Produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and model-actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film directed by Satram Ramani has been shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan Bahl Wrap Up Thier Next, Helmet
According to the makers, the film is a comic take on a pertaining issue in the society. Produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and model-actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film directed by Satram Ramani has been shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

It's a wrap for Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl-starrer "Helmet", the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and model-actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film directed by Satram Ramani has been shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

pranutan_82187896_617678409062304_8412569546295616897_n

According to the makers, the film is a comic take on a pertaining issue in the society. "As producers of 'Helmet' we are very happy as the film wraps shoot ahead of schedule. This comedy film combined with talented performances and an interesting theme will surely make people laugh and think at the same time and we can't wait to bring the film to the audience," Vivek Krishnani, managing director-Sony Pictures Entertainment India said in a statement.

aparshakti_khurana_81386326_601779760619602_7558158234675161627_n

Calling the film a "relevant story", Dino said he is excited about the project.

"I'm extremely thrilled and excited about the film as we created it, filmed it, lived it, seen it and loved it to the core every day since the inception, and now I can't wait for the audience to see it as its a very relevant story for today."

The movie also features actors Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.  "Helmet" scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.

