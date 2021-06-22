Aparshakti Khurana and Wife Aakriti Share Adorable Pics from Maternity Shoot

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aparshakti announced the news of his wife Aakriti's pregnancy a few days back.

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are soon to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple recently got a maternity shoot. Sharing the glimpse of the photo shoot, the actor treated his fans with a cute snap of him cradling his wife’s baby bump.

Twining in white and beige outfits, standing against the serene landscape, the duo exudes sheer charm. As soon as the post surfaced online, it received immense love from fans, friends, and fam alike. Tahira Kashyap along with Mukti Mohan, Ridhima Pandit, Pranutan Bahl, Asees Kaur, and more sent their love and best wishes.

The couple tied the knot in 2014. The actor announced his wife’s pregnancy through a heartfelt post on social media. The actor shared a cute picture of the two with a witty caption. In the picture, the actor was seen planting a kiss on his wife’s baby bump.

His Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan was among the first ones who congratulated him. On father’s day, Aakriti dedicated a heartfelt post to Aparshakti sharing a cute monochrome picture of the duo.

Meanwhile, the actor has been basking in the success of his recently released music video Aaya Jado Da opposite Parul Gulati. The Punjabi track is composed by Nirmaan and crooned by popular singer Asees Kaur. Released a week ago, the song has managed to garner over 70 lakh views so far on YouTube. The actor has been sharing the developments of his newly launched music video on his Insta feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Street Daner 3D’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. He will soon be seen in his first solo film opposite Pranutan Bahl titled ‘Helmet,’ directed by Satram Ramani. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

first published:June 22, 2021, 15:46 IST