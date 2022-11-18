Aparshakti Khurana has come a long way from playing side roles of the protagonist’s friend to helming his own films in the span of just six years. The actor, who also manages multiple roles as a singer, host and comedian among others, is celebrating his 35th birthday today and to make his day special, his latest film Dhokha: Round D Corner released on the streaming giant, Netflix. The film saw Aparshakti play the role of a terrorist, a much surprising shift from his mostly comical roles.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the Dangal actor said that he will be spending his birthday at work because he doesn’t normally like celebrating his birthdays. During the conversation, the actor looked back at his journey and reflected that despite being Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother, his journey has been different from other ‘star siblings.’ Aparshakti also talked to us about his one-year-old daughter Arzoie’s reaction to seeing him on television.

Dhoka Round D Corner saw you in a completely different light. How did your friends and family react?

They have always seen me happy and juvenile, both on-screen and off-screen. So they also said that it was different. A couple of people said something really interesting to me, which is they did not get to see Aparshakti in the character at all.

Are you choosing more serious roles now, going back to comic ones or you are open to everything?

Let’s lock in the last option you mentioned (laughs). The thing is, earlier when I planned things in my life, nothing seemed to work out. So for the last 7-8 years, I have stopped planning anything and life is going really well. I don’t want to go back and start planning what I would do next.

How would you describe your journey in the industry so far?

I think I would call it a very organic journey. I would call it a journey which has been very fruitful so far. It is a journey if I can say it without sounding too much, which no other star brother, star sister or star kid has taken. Despite having a family member in the industry, I started off by doing 5 minutes roles, something no one has ever done. I am happy that I had a very different journey. And this is why I have never been trolled nor my name has popped up in the nepotism debate. I was never launched and I have never been on a magazine cover because of someone else.

You also have a daughter now. How are you balancing family and work?

I definitely try my best to give as much time as I can to my family. I try to pick up shoots, events and shows where I can be in Bombay, spend time with the family, and come back in time. I think kids need that. So, it is fun, and the best thing is now she is just 15 months, but she laughs loudly like me (laughs loudly).

Have your daughter ever seen you on screen?

Once she was so shocked to see me on the television. I will post that reaction video soon, but it was such a cute moment. On seeing me, she started screaming, ‘Papa, papa.’ She was suddenly shocked that how did I come on TV. And the way she screamed; she was probably expecting me to come out of the television set.

Any filmmaker you spire to collaborate with?

Vasan Bala is someone I would definitely love to work with and he is at the top of my list right now. Especially after Monica, O My Darling where he has done a fabulous job. I have even met him before and he is a wonderful person.

Nowadays Bollywood has been facing harsh criticism and trolling. What are your thoughts on the same?

This has become the generic stance of our lives that we are not impressed by anything. I think we have become impatient or critical in life. Talking about films, there are good ones and bad ones being made all over the world. Only good films from the West reach us in India. Talking about regional films also, not all of them are hits. The discussion is only around films such as RRR or Kantara. There are a handful of films that have been made in the south in the last year that were hit and the same is the case with Bollywood with films such as, say, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra or Jugjugg Jeeyo. We do not know about the list of films that are tanking because those films are not reaching us.

Tell us about your upcoming work.

I have a film coming up with Zee Studios called Berlin where I play a sign language interpreter. I also have an Amazon Original series called Jubilee. Besides that, I will be releasing my next music single which has Nikita Dutta in it in around 10 days.

