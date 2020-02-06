Aparshakti Khurana is in Talks for Rashmi Rocket Opposite Taapsee Pannu
Aparshakti Khurrana had clarified that talks regarding him being cast in the film were developing and have not reached a final decision yet.
(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Actor Aparshakti Khurana clarifies that he hasn't signed Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu, yet, but he is in talks with makers of the film.
"I haven't signed the film yet but talks are on. It's a beautiful script and I am a big fan of Taapsee. I think the kind of journey she has had, it's absolutely amazing. People often ask me, 'who inspires you in the film industry?', I would like to take Vidya (Balan), Taapsee (Pannu) and Nushrat's (Bharucha) names. I think all these women have had a great journey and I totally love the kind of films they have done and the kind of journey they had in real life," said Aparshakti, while interacting with the media at a special screening of the short film "Nawab" in Mumbai.
After impressing fans with supporting acts in several films, Aparshakti is all set to appear as male lead in the upcoming film, Helmet opposite Pranutan Bahl. Several publications had also declared that Aparshakti has signed his second film as a male lead, Rashmi Rocket opposite Taapsee.
Aparshakti clarified, "I think right now things are at a development stage."
Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurrana and the film revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat, played by Taapsee. The film's teaser was released last year and its release is yet to be announced.
Aparshakti, who captained the Haryana under-19 cricket team in his school and college days, is happy to be associated with a sports film. "I always wanted to be a sportsperson in real life. I couldn't become a sportsperson and that's the reason I am doing what I do now. Sports helps you become an organic and real person," he said.
The short film Nawab highlights the issue of abandoning animals, and contemporary families of today. Nawab features an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khuranna, Maria Goretti, Mallika Dua, and Geetika Vidya. The story is about a dog and a dog lover played by Aparshakti. It is written and directed by Mansi Jain.
