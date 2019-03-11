Aparshakti Khurana: It’ll Be More Difficult Now, People Have Begun to Expect from Me

Aparshakti Khurana is getting offers of lead roles with great money, but he doesn't want to rush into it. The actor says he is waiting for the right script and the right part."There are a lot of people who approached me after Dangal and Stree to do films in lead roles with great money. But I don't want to rush into it," Aparshakti told IANS."I want you to call me with a happy face that the film is rocking. And that will only happen if I make wise and patient decisions. So I am just kind of waiting for the right script and not jumping the gun and not rushing into it," he said."A lot of actors have made that mistake. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, nobody has been able to do that. Somebody who used to do smaller roles and then come into the big proper male lead character. Apart from Rajkummar, I don't think anyone else has been able to do that," he added.From Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Stree to his latest release Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti, the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, has made his presence felt irrespective of the length of his supporting characters.Aparshakti feels it is important to prove one's mettle time and again. "And be at the right place at the right time, perform at the right time, work with the right people and don't get into the rat race of being a hero."Asserting that there is a difference between "being a hero and being an actor", he said, "My modus operandi is to become a better actor."When people look down upon the roles he plays, Aparshakti moves his focus on the love he gets from his fans. "I was travelling and a guy came to me at the airport and said a very thing cute thing which makes me very happy. He said 'Sir, aapko pata hai aapne hero ke doston ko respect de di' ('Do you know you have given respect to hero's friends’)."I felt so good about it. And whenever somebody comes and gives me 'gyaan' on doing a lead role or look upon down on me as an actor because I am not doing things in the lead space, I just go back to that conversation and feel happy about it."Saying that he has just begun, Aparshakti added, "Now is the more difficult part of the journey because earlier people didn't know who I was and what you I could do. But now they expect a certain kind of performance from me. So it is going to be more difficult."Aparshakti will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi and Street Dancer 3D.