Aparshakti Khurana Joins Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake will feature Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.
Image of Aparshakti Khurana, Pati, Patni Aur Woh Team, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been roped in to play a pivotal part in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It also features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
"It's amazing to join hands with Bhushanji one more time. After Luka Chuppi, Kartik and I are quite compatible. So, you will see the chemistry going between us in this one too," Aparshakti said.
"The two pretty girls -- Bhumi and Ananya -- make the team warmer, I totally love what they are doing in front of the camera and the captain of the ship, Mudassar is leading with full conviction," he added.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.
The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.
Earlier on July 18, Ayushmann Khurrana gave Bhumi a special surprise on her birthday by visiting her on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sharing a group selfie which also had Ananya, Aparshakti, Bhushan Kumar and her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi wrote, “Thank you for the making my day this special...for all the msgs..flowers..love and blessing ❤️. And to the ones in this picture and my #patipatniaurwoh fam, you really made this birthday memorable (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for the making my day this special...for all the msgs..flowers..love and blessing ❤️ And to the ones in this picture and my #patipatniaurwoh fam,you really made this birthday memorable 😘 @ayushmannk @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @aparshakti_khurana @junochopra @samikshapednekar #bhushankumar Missed you @shermeenk620 😘 #love #gratitude #friday
Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Surprises Bhumi Pednekar on Her Birthday, Joins Her on Pati Patni Aur Woh Set
Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.
(With inputs from IANS)
