Aparshakti Khurana on Balancing Work, Fatherhood: Arzoie Would Want Her Father to Do Good Work | Exclusive

Aparshakti Khurana, who made his debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and went on to play second leads, the quintessential best friend of the hero, is now leading projects on his own and he says he is thankful to his audience for that. Brother of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti says that the fact that his name has never cropped up in the nepotism debate is another proof of the fact that he has made it on his own. In a free-wheeling chat with News18.com, the Helmet actor also gave a glimpse of his life as a working dad. Aparshakti and his wife Akriti Ahuja Khurana welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie last month.

Talking of the little one, he says, “I play songs for her on my guitar whenever she is fussy or is crying. Then she calms down and falls asleep and I keep wondering whether she fell asleep happy or irritated at my songs (laughs).”

On dividing parenting duties, he shared that he hardly sleeps for 4-5 hours so he is always there if their daughter wakes up at night. “I sleep for 4-5 hours at night and I wake up quite easily. I anyway don’t like sleeping much so if she wakes me up with her crying or anything else, it is not much of a trouble for me.”

The Stree actor is keeping busy owing to his numerous projects. He is releasing music videos and also working on his next, Dhokha. Asked whether he fears he will miss out on Arzoie’s important childhood moments owing to his work, he proudly states that his daughter would also want him to work hard and do good things. “This is a relative thing and I am sure when Arzoie grows up, she will also want that her father does good work. It is not like I am going away for partying. I am going to work and eventually, she will also want that I keep doing that. Having said that, whatever time I can give, I am giving it to her.”

Aparshakti’s solo lead film, Helmet, garnered him praises and appreciation. Lucky for him, a couple of his upcoming works will also see him headlining the projects. Talking about whether filmmakers’ perspectives are changing towards him, he shared, “It is too early to say but they are definitely seeing me with a better eye. And I already had a connection with the audience, which is just getting better now.”

He also added that the best learning curve for him is to get to do better things.

Aparshakti also talked about whether it was difficult for him to carve a niche with the masses as there might be a certain section that associates him with Ayushmann’s brother. He said, “Whenever there has been the debate of nepotism, my name has never appeared in that conversation which makes me believe that I have had my own journey. The work I am doing is different from other star brothers-sisters or star kids. My journey has been different from theirs and an independent one as well.”

However, Aparshakti’s skills don’t just end at acting. He is a singer, a radio jockey, a television host and was also a cricketer. He recently released two tracks- Balle Ni Balle and Choti Choti Gal. Although acting is his first preference, music remains his passion. “Acting is my first preference but music is my passion. It helps me to bring out the creative side and also, sometimes we need to take a little break from acting. What happens is when you play all these characters, you sometimes tend to lose yourself. So you need a break from that and be yourself and music helps me do that and lets me live as Aparshakti.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.