Aparshakti Khurana Releases His Audio Short Film 'Hisaab Barabar'

During his days as a radio jockey, before his Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016, actor Aparshakti Khurana made an audio short film titled Hisaab Barabar, which he has now unveiled on his social media on Monday.

"For those who don't know, I was working at a radio station five years ago and was working on a pilot of my new audio show, but destiny had other plans. 'Dangal' happened, which I am grateful of till date, because of which I had to leave the pilot midway. The idea of this audio show was so close to my heart that it has continued to linger in my mind for the past five years. One of the segments was to be called 'Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar', wherein I would have released one audio short film every Friday. Coming up is a story called 'Hisaab Barabar', which is written and voiced by me. Just FYI, I might not have the patience and energy to write and voice more stories, but I shall try only if you like this one," he wrote.

The audio short film revolves around a girl called Suhani and her schoolmate Rinku, revealing how after disliking each other all through their years in school, they end up falling in love with each other.

Here's the short film:



On the film front, Aparshakti is all set to star in his first film as a solo hero opposite Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan in Helmet.

Follow @News18Movies for more