Aparshakti Khurana Says He Is Not A Part Of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)

There were several reports saying that Aparshakti was playing a Gujarati character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Priyanka Kaul
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has clarified that he is not a part of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Jayesheshbhai Jordaar.

While various media reports and the movie's Wikipedia page credited him as one of the cast members in the Yash Raj production earlier, Aparshakti's own Wiki page still shows him playing a character called Dhaval Mehta.

Now, the actor says that he is not a part of the film.

"I have been reading on Wikipedia and elsewhere that I am playing a role in Ranveer’s upcoming film Jayeshbhaai Jordaar and I have even shot that film. I don’t know where this news has come from. Of course, me and Ranveer were reading a script, which we were supposed to do together. But it’s not happening yet. Although, I am really looking forward to collaborating with him soon," said the actor duringa live chat with News18.

During the same session, he also opened up about his routine during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I follow a very very fixed routine so that my energy doesn’t go for a toss, which includes sleeping, eating and working out. That doesn’t necessarily mean waking up at 6 or sleeping at 10. But I give a fixed time to everything, even coming live on Insta or Facebook, which is between 5-9," the Stree actor said.

"This is to make sure I keep doing other things during the day like reading scripts, watching something on the OTT platform. I am trying to work as much as I can to also remain positive throughout this period of the lockdown. And when also when I go back on the set, I should be able to maintain my energy," he added.

