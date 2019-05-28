English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aparshakti Khurana Thanks Sister-in-Law Tahira Kashyap for Directing his First Single Kudiye Ni
Written and composed by Aparshakti, and produced by T-Series, Kudiye Ni is slated to release on May 31.
(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Actor-turned-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who is making his debut as a singer-composer with Kudiye Ni, has thanked his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing its music video.
This is the first time that Tahira and Aparshakti have collaborated together. Written and composed by Aparshakti, and sung by him and Neeti Mohan, the song’s video also features Sargun Mehta.
"Of course this would not have been possible without Bhushan Sir's support and a few more lovely people that made this happen, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts. I want to thank my wonderful sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing this video," the Dangal actor said.
He announced the song’s release on Monday, and also thanked John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev for "giving me a few days from their lives and arranging/programming music for me".
Other people who Aparshkti expressed gratitude towards include Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan for “his constant creative support, confidence and reality checks” and Neeti for “training this raw musician.”
Happy about his wife and younger brother working together, actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Lovely song. Waiting. Proud of you.”
Produced by T-Series, Kudiye Ni is slated to release on May 31.
I could have never done this without you. You are the reason that things have shaped up in the right direction. Thanks for training this raw musician. https://t.co/Wp3uJL4xJP— Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) May 28, 2019
P.S -— Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) May 27, 2019
Special thanks to @ShashankKhaitan for his constant creative support, confidence and reality checks.
Happy about his wife and younger brother working together, actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Lovely song. Waiting. Proud of you.”
Lovely song. Waiting. Proud of you. https://t.co/wdJHkgIyMr— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 27, 2019
Produced by T-Series, Kudiye Ni is slated to release on May 31.
