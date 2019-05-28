Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aparshakti Khurana Thanks Sister-in-Law Tahira Kashyap for Directing his First Single Kudiye Ni

Written and composed by Aparshakti, and produced by T-Series, Kudiye Ni is slated to release on May 31.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aparshakti Khurana Thanks Sister-in-Law Tahira Kashyap for Directing his First Single Kudiye Ni
(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Loading...
Actor-turned-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who is making his debut as a singer-composer with Kudiye Ni, has thanked his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing its music video.

This is the first time that Tahira and Aparshakti have collaborated together. Written and composed by Aparshakti, and sung by him and Neeti Mohan, the song’s video also features Sargun Mehta.

"Of course this would not have been possible without Bhushan Sir's support and a few more lovely people that made this happen, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts. I want to thank my wonderful sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing this video," the Dangal actor said.

He announced the song’s release on Monday, and also thanked John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev for "giving me a few days from their lives and arranging/programming music for me".

Other people who Aparshkti expressed gratitude towards include Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan for “his constant creative support, confidence and reality checks” and Neeti for “training this raw musician.”







Happy about his wife and younger brother working together, actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Lovely song. Waiting. Proud of you.”




Produced by T-Series, Kudiye Ni is slated to release on May 31.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram