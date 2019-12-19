Aparshakti Khurana to Play Lead in Helmet, Deets Inside
Aparshakti Khurrana has bagged his first film as the male lead. He will be cast opposite Pranutan Bahl in a quirky comedy titled 'Helmet', which has gone on floors in Varanasi and will be releasing in 2020.
(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl will play lead roles in a quirky comedy titled "Helmet" produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's production house, DM Movies.
Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted:
ANNOUNCEMENT... #AparshaktiKhurana, #PranutanBahl, #AbhishekBanerjee and #AshishVerma... Producers Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor #DinoMorea's first collaboration is titled #Helmet... A quirky comedy... Directed by Satram Ramani... Filming begins. pic.twitter.com/oXbdMwGG2w— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019
This film will be Aparshakti's first as a lead actor. It will also feature his "Stree" co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a funny script which touches upon a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India, and will showcase the same in a funny and entertaining manner.
Satram has previously assisted Prabhudheva, Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan and this is his directorial debut. Rohan Shankar, who previously wrote "Luka Chuppi" has been roped in as the writer.
Producer Dino said, "Satram and Rohan have cracked a fantastic, relevant story which will appeal to each and everyone." The film has gone on floors in Varanasi and is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2020.
"At Sony, we have always aimed at supporting those projects that stem from a strong content base and are glad that Dino Morea brought this film to us. We believe in telling insightful stories and 'Helmet' is one such film that picks a subject that is of utmost need today and is told in a way which will touch a chord with audiences," said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director -Sony Pictures Entertainment India.
"We are also happy to present the talented Aparshakti Khurana in a lead role as we have always believed in backing upcoming talents and providing them a platform to excel," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman-Saiee's Innocence and Romance Weaves Magic in Dabangg 3 Song Awara
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio