Aparshakti Khurana Announces Wife Aakriti's Pregnancy With Heartfelt Post, See Pic

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has shared a gorgeous monochrome picture of his wife Aakriti Ahuja flaunting her baby bump and announced that they are expecting their first child. Kartik Aaryan was among the first celebrities to congratulate his ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star. Aparshakti and Aakriti got married in September 2014. Sharing the photo, Aparshakti wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert."

Many of his industry friends dropped congratulatory messages on the post. Ekta Kaul commented, “Aree Wahh.. congratulations.." Kartik, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Priyaank Sharmaa wrote, “Congratulations."

Aakriti also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation 🙂 #PreggerAlert : @taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography."

On the work front, Aparshakti is all set for his first solo lead film ‘Helmet’ co-starring Pranutan Bahl. Billed as a quirky comedy, ‘Helmet’ reunites the actor with Abhishek Banerjee, his ‘Stree’ co-star.

