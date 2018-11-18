Aparshakti Khurrana Shares Piece of Advice to Actors: Be Shameless to Approach Filmmakers for Work

Aparshakti Khurrana, who turns 31 today, says, he has no qualms in approaching filmmakers for work as an actor needs to be "shameless and open".The actor says taking the first leap of faith is very important."When I get to know somebody is making a film, I try to catch hold of their numbers and I approach them, I introduce myself as 'Hi, I am Aparshakti' and I mention I have done films like 'Dangal' and 'Stree'."There is no shame in doing this. You need to be shameless and have a little open attitude. Not always right people will approach you need to approach right people and take the first step," Aparshakti told PTI in an interview.He tasted success from his debut "Dangal" in which he played the cousin of Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita. He followed it up with "Badrinath Ki Dhulania" and this year's blockbuster "Stree".However, Aparshakti says, things did not change overnight after the success of "Dangal"."People would not recognise me as I looked different in real life than my character. The recuperation of the successful character happened very slow. It all happened step-by-step."Post "Stree", offers have multiplied, the actor says.His aim is to scout for good characters that can shine irrespective of the screen-time.Though it is difficult to refuse an offer, Aparshakti believes honesty in decision making comes handy.He adds, "People understand and don't take offence. More than being calculative, one has to be honest. People respect that today. Today honesty is given lot more value."Like brother Ayushmann, he entered the film industry a bit late and before becoming an actor had a successful stint as an anchor and RJ.A multifaceted individual, Aparshakti has captained U-19 Haryana cricket team and also practised law."It was a longer journey but I was ok with it as I wanted people to respect my craft. The journey from now on is going to be longer and I am prepared for that."Cricket taught him to be a team player, which he says, reflects in his job as an actor.Aparshakti says, "One should not try to overshadow other actor or overdo things in front of the camera."In films it is not about one face that will sell your film but about other actors also. It is teamwork that makes a film good."He feels blessed to have Ayushmann by his side and says his brother has never got carried away with his success.Aparshakti says Ayushmann never called up any filmmaker seeking roles for him and rather told him to work towards it himself."It was wise of him to tell me that I should have some kind of creative learning before entering here. He told me to be in Delhi and prepare myself. I joined a radio station and then things fell in place," he adds.The actor will next be seen in "Luka Chuppi" and "Jabariya Jodi".In "Luka Chuppi", Aparshakti plays a man who offers solutions to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's characters. In "Jabariya Jodi", he will be romantically paired, a first for the actor, with Parineeti Chopra.Aparshakti will have a working birthday and will spend quality time with family.