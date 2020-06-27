Aparshakti Khurrana Shows How Romantic Scenes will be Shot in the New Normal Era

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has a great sense of humour, and his latest Insta post is a proof of the fact. Aparshakti, who will be seen in his first act as a solo hero opposite Pranutan in "Helmet", has shared a still from the film on social media.

In the image, we can see both the actors lying on bed and looking into each other's eyes.

Now, here comes the twist.

Aparshakti edited the still and added face shields on his and Pranutan's faces!

"It's good that #HelmetTheMovie was shot in the pre-pandemic period! Otherwise in today's times, we'd need 'protection' for shooting such scenes," he quipped.

"Hello! Protection matlab mask... aap log bhi kya sochne lag gaye! Sabhi #helmet same nahi hote," Aparshakti joked.

Aparshakti is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh. Amid the lockdown, he treated his fans with his singing skills. He collaborated with Millind Gaba and King Kaazi for the song "Teri yaari".

