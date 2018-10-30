Aparshakti’s Photo with Brother Ayushmann Khurrana and His Wife Tahira is #FamilyGoals

That the Khurrana bothers are close is no secret. Ayushmann and Aparshakti regularly make public appearances together and support each other’s endeavours.But Aparshakti shares an equally warm equation with Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap.The Stree actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming picture with his bhaiyya and bhabhi. In it, Tahira is sandwiched between the two brothers as they kiss her on the head.On September 14, Tahira was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She was in stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.She announced it on Instagram a week later. Comparing herself to Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, she wrote, "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)."Ayushmann also spoke how stressful it was for him to manage the shoots and spend time with Tahira. He told Mid-day, "I went without sleep for seven days. But, we had promised ourselves that we'd maintain a positive attitude. We got to know of the cancer early. So, we decided to celebrate the silver lining."