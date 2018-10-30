GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Aparshakti’s Photo with Brother Ayushmann Khurrana and His Wife Tahira is #FamilyGoals

Aparshakti shared a heartwarming picture with his bhaiyya and bhabhi on Monday. Check it out here.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aparshakti’s Photo with Brother Ayushmann Khurrana and His Wife Tahira is #FamilyGoals
(Image: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Loading...
That the Khurrana bothers are close is no secret. Ayushmann and Aparshakti regularly make public appearances together and support each other’s endeavours.

But Aparshakti shares an equally warm equation with Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Stree actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming picture with his bhaiyya and bhabhi. In it, Tahira is sandwiched between the two brothers as they kiss her on the head.

View this post on Instagram

😇😇😇 @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on



On September 14, Tahira was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She was in stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. 

She announced it on Instagram a week later. Comparing herself to Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, she wrote, "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)."

View this post on Instagram

An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth

A post shared by tahirakashyap (@tahirakashyap) on



Ayushmann also spoke how stressful it was for him to manage the shoots and spend time with Tahira. He told Mid-day, "I went without sleep for seven days. But, we had promised ourselves that we'd maintain a positive attitude. We got to know of the cancer early. So, we decided to celebrate the silver lining."

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...