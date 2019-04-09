Apna Time Aayega: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Thanks Indian Fans After Winning WrestleMania 35

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all.



After a thrilling fight, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan and walked away with his maiden WWE Championship title, on Sunday. Post the victory, the American-Ghanaian wrestler proudly proclaimed that his time has arrived.Kingston and his team New Day enjoys a huge fan-following in India. Post the match, Kingston was joined by his New Day teammates Xavier Woods and Big E. The three spoke to the media and thanked their fans from India for their continuous support. "This is amazing, there has been a lot of ups and downs but we are here today as your new WWE champion. I say we because without Xavier Woods and Big E nothing would have been possible. So we are the new WWE champions," said Kingston.The new WWE champion took his fans by surprise when he said "Apna time aayega," a popular phrase from Ranveer Singh's recent hit Gully Boy. “We love you India, and we love all the support you have extended towards Kofi for his match,” added Big E.He also took to Twitter to thank his fans. He tweeted, "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all. Without your love & support, especially over the past couple of months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you. Sincerely, Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion -Kofi"Kofi Kingston stole the show at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Daniel Bryan. The fight between Kofi and Bryan was brutal and went down to the wire. But the crowd favourite Kofi lived up to his reputation after being beaten and bruised by Bryan to emerge victorious in front of a capacity crowd at the MetLife Stadium.Recently, the New Day had arrived in Mumbai as part of the first-ever WWE India tryouts.(With inputs from PTI)