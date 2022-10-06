Appani Sarath Turns Singer For Director Josh's Kirukka

Sarath Kumar, better known by his stage name Appani Sarath, has proved that he can not only act but also sing beautifully. The actor has entered playback singing by lending his voice to a song in the upcoming film Kirukka, written and directed by Josh. The song has caught the masses’ attention. Appani’s dance moves in the song scene are also noteworthy.

Manikandan Ayyappa is composing music for the film, which is being produced by Jobi Jose of Jobi Jose Cinemas.

Apart from Appani Sarath, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Maqbool Salmaan, Johny Antony, Anarkali Marikar and others are also in the star cast of the film. At least 27 new faces from the theatre circuit are also part of Kirukka. Kani Kusruthi will be seen playing the major lead role in the film.

The shooting of the film was wrapped in 28 days in Palakkad, Kerala. Kirukka, categorised as a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller, will hit theatres by the end of December this year.

As per the reports, the film is based on true events that took place in the Kottayam district. It revolves around the mysterious suicide of a young girl and a group of police inspectors investigating the case. The crew members say that this is also an experimental film.

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose’s brother Ullas Chemban has penned the core story of the film. As far as the technical crew goes, Gowtham Lenin handled the cinematography of the film. Rohith V.S is behind the editing section.

