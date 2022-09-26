Appi Aamchi Collector's Rohit Parshuram Talks About 'Out Of The Box' Concept

Appi Aamchi Collector fame Rohit Parashuram has said that the pattern of Marathi serials is going out of the box. Currently, the actor’s post has become the talk of the town.

The recently launched TV show Appi Aamchi Collector on Zee Marathi seems to be getting popular among the audience. It seems that Appi and Arjun’s pair will be super hit among the fans. In the recent episodes, it will be known who exactly Arjun is who is currently helping Appi. Arjun’s real identity will be revealed in front of Appi.

This part of the serial has been shot in a very special way. Actor Rohit Parashuram, who is playing the role of Arjun Kadam in the serial, has shared a special post presenting the out-of-the-box concept. He said, “I was working in a channel in Lokhandwala, Mumbai 2 years ago. When I used to see the work content, the writers who came there used to tell me very nice stories. Almost everyone used to say that my story is completely OUT OF THE BOX. Since then I have come to love the term OUT OF THE BOX. I started using it in speech when I realised that it meant something different to live. OUT OF THE BOX said that I felt like I got to number one in a convent school.

“Days passed and the phrase was forgotten and I got this serial APPI AAMCHI COLLECTOR! After coming here, after the shoot started, meeting Ashutosh sir, I thought that he was in English before making the words OUT OF THE BOX. The author or researcher would have chatted with Ashutosh Sir for hours and hours, stiffened his collar, and then retired, giving the world the phrase.

“Anyway, I can confidently say not as an actor but as an audience that Appi Aamchi collector is a great example of OUT OF THE BOX thinking.

“The thought process by which every scene shown in this is shot is OUT OF THE BOX.

“One such scene is coming in front of you today. The scene you all are eagerly waiting for Appi and Arjun are coming face to face today. After watching this scene, if your reaction is the pattern of Marathi serials is now OUT OF THE BOX, then we have won!”

Seeing the post, fans started sharing their feedback. As one of them said, “All the best”, while another one wrote, “Eagerly waiting”. Another user commented, “Totally agree with you. Out of the box.” Many also shared heart emojis in the comment section.

Appi Aamchi collector is a Marathi language daily soap. It is produced by Shweta Shinde and features Shivani Naik as the female protagonist. The series is made under the banner of Vajra Productions and is the remake of the Bengali serial Aparajita Apu.

