Apple Rounds Ensemble Cast For Rose Byrne-starrer Dramedy 'Physical'

Los Angeles: “House of Cards” actor Paul Sparks, Rory Scovel of “I Feel Pretty” fame, Lou Taylor Pucci, known for “You”, and “Zootopia” actor Della Saba have joined Rose Byrne in “Physical”, a new dramedy from Apple TV Plus. Set in a 1980s Southern California beach community, “Physical” follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

According to Deadline, Dierdre Friel (“New Amsterdam”) and “Fuller House” actor Ashley Liao have also been added to the show. “Physical” comes from “Almost Family” creator Annie Weisman, “Dirty John” showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios.

Weisman has penned the series and will also serve as showrunner. “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is attached to helm the pilot, with Liza Johnson, known for “Dead To Me”, and Stephanie Laing of “Love Life” fame directing the series.

Gillespie, Johnson and Laing will also executive produce alongside Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.