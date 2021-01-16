Apple Studios To Finance And Produce Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon Epic

Los Angeles: Apple has landed veteran director Ridley Scott and Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix’s reunion project “Kitbag”. According to Deadline, Apple Studios has committed to finance and produce the film, which marks the second collaboration between Scott and Phoenix after the multiple Oscar-winning “Gladiator” (2000), The “Joker actor play French military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the movie.

“Kitbag”, the film’s title, is derived from the saying: “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” A kitbag is a long narrow bag which is used by soldiers to carry clothes and other personal possessions. The project is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. David Scarpa, who penned Scott’s 2017 directorial “All the Money in the World”, is working on the script for “Kitbag”.

Scott and Kevin Walsh are attached to produce. The movie will start production in the UK in 2022.