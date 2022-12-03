Apurva Agnihotri and Wife Shilpa Welcome Baby Girl 18 Years After Marriage; Star Shares 1st Pic

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed a baby girl 18 years after their wedding. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the happy news along with a few pictures of their little angel. He also revealed that the couple has named the little baby Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

“And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever❤️❤️❤️ With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI ❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️ Please shower her with all your love and blessings 🙏🙏🙏 Om Namaha Shivaya," he wrote.

The couple was showered with love and wishes from their friends in the industry and fans. “Omg am so happy❤️❤️ congratulations you guys," Kishwer M Rai wrote. Tassnim Nerurkar added, “Omg ….. what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva❤️ & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani 🙌❤️ so damn happy for u2." Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations guys❤️❤️so happy for you both❤️".

Ritu Shivpuri commented, “Omg omg omg omg omg this is the best news I’ve seen my darlings I’m soookoooooooo happy for u both u deserve all the happiness in the world may gos bless ur little angel and family always." Karanvir Bohra said, “You are parents❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️yahooooooo."

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani got married in 2004. Coincidentally, they welcomed their daughter on his birthday, December 2. Apurva and Shilpa’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale! According to ETimes, Shilpa first spotted Apurva at a coffee shop. She had a crush on him since she saw him in the film Pardes. Rakshanda Khan then played cupid for them and they eventually tied the knot.

Congratulations to the couple!

