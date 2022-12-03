CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Apurva Agnihotri and Wife Shilpa Welcome Baby Girl 18 Years After Marriage; Star Shares 1st Pic
1-MIN READ

Apurva Agnihotri and Wife Shilpa Welcome Baby Girl 18 Years After Marriage; Star Shares 1st Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 12:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani share first pic of their baby girl.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani share first pic of their baby girl.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl. The couple has been married for over 18 years now.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed a baby girl 18 years after their wedding. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the happy news along with a few pictures of their little angel. He also revealed that the couple has named the little baby Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

“And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever❤️❤️❤️ With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI ❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️ Please shower her with all your love and blessings 🙏🙏🙏 Om Namaha Shivaya," he wrote.

The couple was showered with love and wishes from their friends in the industry and fans. “Omg am so happy❤️❤️ congratulations you guys," Kishwer M Rai wrote. Tassnim Nerurkar added, “Omg ….. what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva❤️ & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani 🙌❤️ so damn happy for u2." Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations guys❤️❤️so happy for you both❤️".

RELATED NEWS

Ritu Shivpuri commented, “Omg omg omg omg omg this is the best news I’ve seen my darlings I’m soookoooooooo happy for u both u deserve all the happiness in the world may gos bless ur little angel and family always." Karanvir Bohra said, “You are parents❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️yahooooooo."

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani got married in 2004. Coincidentally, they welcomed their daughter on his birthday, December 2. Apurva and Shilpa’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale! According to ETimes, Shilpa first spotted Apurva at a coffee shop. She had a crush on him since she saw him in the film Pardes. Rakshanda Khan then played cupid for them and they eventually tied the knot.

Congratulations to the couple!

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 03, 2022, 12:21 IST
last updated:December 03, 2022, 12:31 IST