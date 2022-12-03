Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani Welcome Baby Girl, Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Body in Bikini

Actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed a baby girl 18 years after their wedding. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the happy news along with a few pictures of their little angel. He also revealed that the couple has named the little baby Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

Disha Patani, who most recently appeared in the movie Ek Villain 2, has a sizable fan base on Instagram. Whether it’s her bikini photos or her no-makeup uploads, anything she posts is guaranteed to go viral. Disha has a fantastic swimsuit collection that she isn’t hesitant about flaunting on her Instagram. Disha once again shared some pictures in which she can be seen posing by a pool while donning a sizzling pink bikini with a tint of blue.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are planning to get married. However, the question remains: When is their big day? That seems to have gotten solved following reports which hinted that KL Rahul would be on a week-long leave in the beginning of January as approved by BCCI. This new development led to fans and netizens to put two and two together and reach a conclusion that the adorable couple might be getting married around that time.

Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana is all set to tie the knot again. The actor is marrying his girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4. Rushad confirmed the news on Saturday in a new interview. The actor revealed that he met Ketaki a year ago and they had gone on their first date on January 4, thus choosing to marry on the same day. Rushad was previously married to Khushnum for three years.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved a big feat at the international awards circuit recently. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film marked its first international win as Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Founded in 1935, this is the oldest critics group in the US. After the news was announced, Alia took to her Instagram story section to share it as well.

