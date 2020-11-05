Apurva Asrani Calls Out Double Standards Towards Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey's Nudes

Filmmaker and screen-writer Apurva Asrani recently called out the 'double standards' of Indian society due to their treatment towards Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey. On Soman's birthday on Wednesday, the actor had posted a picture of himself running on a beach naked. On the other hand, a case was lodged against Pandey for allegedly shooting an 'obscene' video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village, Goa.

The filmmaker tweeted, "#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women."

Take a look:

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

Milind, who turned 55 on Wednesday, celebrated his special day with the said nude picture. The picture was shot by his wife Ankita Konwar.

The complaint against Pandey was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the Chapoli dam. Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning. “A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video,” the officer said.

Opposition parties including the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.