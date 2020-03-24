English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aquaman 2 Writer Hints At Black Manta Storyline For Sequel

Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman.

Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman.

In the original movie, which released in 2018, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played David Kane aka Black Manta.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Share this:

Aquaman 2 writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has teased that the sequel will be inspired by Silver Age DC comics featuring Black Manta. The scribe, who penned the script for the Jason Momoa-led superhero movie with Will Beall and director James Wan, made the revelation during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

"We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta," he replied to a fan asking for some details related to the sequel.

In the original movie, which released in 2018, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played David Kane aka Black Manta.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, a popular meme on facebook featuring Jason Momoa has become viral wherein the makers have encouraged people to wash their hands like they are washing Jason Momoa.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story