Aquaman Drops New Extended Trailer with Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa; Watch Here
Arthur teams up with Mera (Amber Heard), warrior princess of the Xebel tribe, to head to the Sahara Desert in search of an ancient relic from Atlantis: King Atlan's trident, which Arthur needs to establish authority in Atlantis and stop it going to war against “the surface”.
A still from Aquaman (Image: YouTube)
Warner Bros. has released a five-minute-long extended look at James Wan's Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the watery wisecracking superhero.
The trailer opens with the origin story of Aquaman, or Arthur Curry. The son of a human lighthouse keeper and the Atlantean queen (Nicole Kidman), he is the rightful heir to the undersea throne.
