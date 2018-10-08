Aquaman Drops New Extended Trailer with Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa; Watch Here

Warner Bros. has released a five-minute-long extended look at James Wan's Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the watery wisecracking superhero.The trailer opens with the origin story of Aquaman, or Arthur Curry. The son of a human lighthouse keeper and the Atlantean queen (Nicole Kidman), he is the rightful heir to the undersea throne.Arthur teams up with Mera (Amber Heard), warrior princess of the Xebel tribe, to head to the Sahara Desert in search of an ancient relic from Atlantis: King Atlan's trident, which Arthur needs to establish authority in Atlantis and stop it going to war against “the surface”.As the underwater world is awash with turmoil, complete with attack seahorses, giant lobsters, killer sharks and unidentifiable sea monsters, we glimpse the film's main villains, the present king of Atlantis Orm, or Ocean-Master, and armored mercenary Black Manta.Aquaman opens December 21.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)