Aquaman Earns a Billion, Surpasses The Dark Night Rises to Become Highest Grossing DC Movie
Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman has earned over $1.085 billion worldwide, putting it past the unadjusted global totals of Chris Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.
Image Courtesy: Aquaman Movie/ Twitter
James Wan directed Aquaman has become the highest grossing film based on a DC Comics character. According to forbes.com, the Jason Momoa-Amber Heard underwater adventure has now earned $316.5 million in the domestic US market, putting it right between Iron Man 2 ($312 million in 2010) and Iron Man ($318 million in 2008).
The big Aquaman news came as the adventure film has earned over $1.085 billion worldwide, putting it past the unadjusted global totals ($1.084 billion in 2012, sans 3-D) of Chris Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.
Aquaman is not just the biggest DC Films project in worldwide box office (having passed Batman v Superman $873 million number), it is the biggest DC Comics movie ever. With $1.09 billion thus far, it is the 25th biggest grosser of all time, reports forbes.com.
It sits behind only The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($1.119 billion way back in 2003) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II ($1.342b in 2011) as the third-biggest Time Warner/Warner Media flick of all time.
The film tells the origin story of the half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) that takes him on the journey of his lifetime - one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be - a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas.
It also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. The Warner Bros project released in India on December 14 last year.
