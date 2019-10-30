Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases Big Announcement, Says Wave of Change is Coming

Jason Momoa is an actor who likes to keep himself busy at all times. The actor is often out and about working on something new. He recently surprised fans by making an unexpected guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. Now it seems that he is working on something else as well. What the project or venture is, remains to be revealed, but Momoa told fans that it would be quite exciting.

The new announcement first came up in an Instagram post that was immediately deleted after uploading. Following that, Momoa clarified in his story that he had to delete the post as he was not yet authorized to share the announcement adding that it would be something much bigger than Saturday Night Live.

Fans have been speculating what the announcement will be about. One theory is that the announcement is related to his water company Mananalu. The company had been started by Momoa to dissuade the use of plastic bottles and instead uses aluminum containers to distribute water.

Apart from that, Momoa is also a part of a handful of film franchises. He had recently revealed that he had made suggestions for the Aquaman sequel which had been approved by Warner Bros. The actor also recently joined the Lego Movie franchise as Aquaman in the Lego Movie 2.

Nevertheless, all of these are only speculations. What the announcement actually is, only time will tell.

