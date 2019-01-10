GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aquaman: This BTS Video Shows How Film's Astonishing Underwater Visuals, Epic Battle Scenes Came to Life

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa in a scene from "Justice League." (Image: AP)
The hype and hoopla around Jason Momoa and Amber Heard's film Aquaman doesn't seem to fade away. Recently, a behind the set video showcasing the startling visual effects of the film is making rounds on the internet.

The two minutes long clip shows some major underwater and fight sequences in the film, with and without the visual effects, giving fans an insight into the extensive labour that goes behind a superhero movie. The video has Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman performing stunts on the constructed artificial stages which later equipped with extensive special effects and blue screen correction turn out to be an action packed visual delight.



Last week it was announced that Aquaman has earned more than Rs 6500 crore worldwide and has become DC’s highest grossing film ever. DCEU's origin story of the half-human half-Atlantean Aquaman revived the franchise's space in the market. The film was a thrust for Warner Bros. as the production house didn't see much success with its recent superhero movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

In the meantime, Aquaman was excluded in the Oscars list for visual effects. Expressing his disapproval director James Wan called the exclusion of his film, a "f**king disgrace".
Wan wrote, "Replying to McIlwain, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren't recognizing or appreciating what we/you've all contributed to the film and cinema is a f****ing disgrace".
