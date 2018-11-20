Aquaman Final Trailer: Hold Your Magical Tridents Firm as Protector of the Deep is Here

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Aquaman Movie/ Twitter
With just one month left for Aquaman to hit the theaters, DC goes big with its action sequences and breathtaking visuals. Going by the trailers released so far, we can predict that the film is going to be a visual delight for the fans.

In the final trailer, we see Jason Mamoa boarding his heroic journey to be more than just a king of Atlantis. As he prepares to be the protector of the deep, he is trained by Nuidis Vulko played by Willem Dafoe.

The two-and-half minute trailer is a build-up for fans to know the backstory of Aquaman as a kid, his father and his training. It also gives us a glimpse of Atlantis before it submerged into the water.

In Aquaman, Arthur Curry, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, must step forward to lead his people against his brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven kingdoms against the surface world.



What marks Aquaman different from other DC entries is its humourous and light-hearted sequences. For instance, in one of the earlier trailers, Mera tells Arthur ‘You do your best thinking when you're not thinking at all” and he responds with ‘that is worst pep talk ever.’

The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life which will not only force him to face who he really is but will also discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be, a king.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna in pivotal roles.

Aquaman will hit the screens on December 21st.

