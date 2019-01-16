AR Murugadoss Denies Directing Rajinikanth in a Political Thriller

With the success of Superstar's Petta, speculation was rife that that Rajinikanth's next film will be helmed by Sarkar director AR Murugadoss. Rumours had it that the director will be doing a political thriller titled Naarkkali. The reports were doing the rounds that the title of the film is Naarkkali because Rajini was reportedly playing a Chief Minister's role.Now, director Murugadoss has denied the reports. He took to twitter and wrote: Naarkkaali is not the title of my next project, please stop spreading rumours."AR Murugadoss, in an interview in December last year made it clear that he wanted to direct Rajinikanth as he has always been a fan of the superstar but added that the movie will be a mass entertainment movie and not an out and out political film.There has been no official confirmation on this as Rajinikanth is still riding on the success of Petta.AR Murugadoss' latest film Sarkar starring Vijay was mired in a controversy when the Tamil Nadu government asked the director to delete a few scenes that it thought was attacking the party's freebie schemes.