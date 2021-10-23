AR Murugadoss Planning To Rope in KGF Actor Yash For His Next Directorial

Renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss is apparently in talks with Kannada actor Yash, who gained nationwide attention for his acting in KGF, for his next project. Murugadoss has so far remained tight-lipped about the untitled film but fans may soon see him and Yash joining hands for an entertaining project. Both Murugadoss and Yash are known for their action films. While the director has made films like Ghajini, Thuppakki and Kaththi, Yash has also featured in Kannada hits like Gajakesari and Santhu Straight Forward. Yash also has the KGF sequel in his kitty.

AR Murugadoss is currently busy with the graphic work for his next directorial which could see Yash in the lead role. The film will be a fantasy thriller and the director has started sketching the graphic work for this project. Shooting for the film is expected to begin in early 2022 and is likely to be a big budget project. Fans can expect an announcement about the cast on the occasion of Diwali.

Even as the director is prepping for his next, the dull results of his past few films will surely be on his mind. His last film Darbar starring Rajinikanth did gross business of around Rs 250 crore, but the massive budget of Rs 200 crore and the Covid-19 pandemic proved costly to the makers.

His 2018 political action film Sarkar featuring Tamil superstar Vijay did perform well but it remains the only profitable venture in the last several years. His action thriller Spyder with Mahesh Babu bombed at the box office in 2017. AR Murugadoss also directed Sonakshi Sinha in 2016 crime thriller Akira which underperformed commercially.

On the work front Yash is waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. After several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will finally release on April 14, 2022.

