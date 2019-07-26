AR Murugadoss Treats Fans With New Pictures of Rajinikanth From Darbar, See Here

Rajnikanth's is all set to take up the role of a cop in his upcoming Tamil action-drama Darbar. On Thursday, filmmaker AR Murugadoss took to Twitter to treat the actor's fan with new stills of Rajinikanth from the film.

In the pictures, the south superstar can be seen two different avatars. While in one of the stills he is seen wearing the police uniform walking with an iron rod in his hand and a long brown jacket. The other picture has the actor in a casual look, wearing a light blue coat and white shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Sharing the pictures, Murugadoss wrote, "Here you go guys, get creative and rock it. Follow the link to download the HD file https://we.tl/t-eLPv9sQuwz @rajinikanth @LycaProductions @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial (sic)."

Darbar will star Nayanthara in the female lead, while Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for Rajini's last film Petta, will be joining hands with the Thalaivar once again. This will be Nayanthara's fourth film with the 68-year-old superstar after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

Before this, Rajinikanth was seen as a cop in films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian and Kodi Parakuthu.

A few months back, pictures of Rajinikanth from the film had leaked online. The leaked images were said to be from a recent photoshoot at a popular studio in Chennai. Before the leak, the photo of the costume designer getting ready for the photoshoot had surfaced on the internet and went viral.

Requesting fans to not share the pictures and wait for the official release, Rajinikanth’s representative had said in a statement, "I request all the Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until releases officially... kindly help us to do in a better way to all the fans (sic)."

As per the poster, Darbar will hit the screens on Pongal Day, 2020.

