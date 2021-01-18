AR Rahman Adapts Yuva's Dhakka Laga Bukka to Make Tandav's Anthem

Grammy Award winning music composer AR Rahman has adapted and re-recorded Dhakka Laga Bukka to make an anthem for the web series Tandav. The upbeat song was originally heard in Mani Ratnam's 2004 cult hit Yuva, which was released almost 15 years ago.

Talking about the new version of the song, Rahman said that Dhakka Laga Bukka from Yuva has helped shape the youth culture of that time, leaving an imprint on listeners. As Tandav also evoked the same sensibilities, he felt it right to adapt the song for this new web series.

The song is featuring new lyrics and is written by lyricist Mehboob Alam, while it has been sung by AR Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar.

Speaking on the tweaking the song, Rahman said that they were careful about not changing the original song much and people will get a sense of melody, aggression and harmony while listening to the song.

Other than Dhakka Laga Bukka, Urvashi is the only song where the singer has tweaked his own composition. Commenting on the same, Rahman said that it was done to make it stage-friendly.

Tandav is Amazon Prime Video’s multi-starrer original series and is based on a political drama. The series has been created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and others.

Since the launch of Tandav's teaser and trailer, it has been gathering love and appreciation from every corner. The nine-episode series is streaming on the web portal since January 15.

Meanwhile, the composer, musician, singer, and music producer was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian Government in the year 2010. Rahman started his career by composing scores for different documentaries and jingles for advertisements and Indian television channels and started his film-scoring career during the early 1990s with the Tamil film, Roja.