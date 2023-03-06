Sania Mirza threw a grand farewell party as she bid adieu to her great tennis career on Sunday, March 5. Many celebrities, including AR Rahman, and Mahesh Babu, attended the function. Giving glimpses from the occasion, AR Rahman shared a selfie with Mahesh Babu where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the photo, he also tagged Sania and Mahesh in the caption and wrote, “Celebration.” Fans of the duo were super delighted on seeing the picture and soon flocked to the comment section to share their happiness.

One of the users wrote, “My two favourites in one frame.” Another user wrote, “I should frame this.” A third user added, “GOATs in their own fields.” Take a look

The music maestro shared another picture with the Tennis legend. The duo, who are dressed their best, are seen flashing their infectious smiles for the camera. He also wrote, “Celebrating tennis icon Sania Mirza” and added the hashtags ‘inspiration,’ ‘trial blazer,’ and pride of India.’ Check out the photo below.

Apart from AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu also took to his social media handle to share a picture from the occasion and congratulated the Tennis star on her illustrious journey. The actor wrote, “What a journey! So so proud of you!” In the pictures, the Maharshi fame is seen posing with Sania, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their friends. For the farewell bash, Mahesh wore a black sweatshirt along with beige khaki pants. Namrata donned a black gown and paired it with a diamond-studded belt. On the other hand, Sania also opted for a black gown that looked stunning on her big day.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his next untitled Telugu film with Trivikram. The film will mark Mahesh’s third collaboration with the director, following Athadu and Khaleja. The movie will also reportedly star Pooja Hegde in a crucial role. In addition, Mahesh will collaborate with director SS Rajamouli on an action-adventure project. The film, based on a story written by Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, will be shot primarily in African forests.

