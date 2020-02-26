AR Rahman, Chef Vikas Khanna Attend Dinner Banquet Hosted in New Delhi for US President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday attended a state banquet hosted in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi by President Ram Nath Kovind. The gathering was the last function of Trump's two-day visit to India.

Read: Beatles to Bumro on Playlist at Lunch Hosted By PM Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump

Music composer AR Rahman and chef Vikas Khanna were also present at the dinner banquet hosted by the President for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump. While Rahman chose to wear a red kurta with black pyjama for the occasion, Khanna opted for a formal black suit. Both Rahman and Khanna were seen having a meet and greet with Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay and Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ Find Mention in US President Donald Trump’s Speech

Check out pictures of Rahman and Khanna meeting US President Trump and his wife Melania below:

Delhi: Music composer AR Rahman and chef Vikas Khanna present at the dinner banquet hosted by the President for the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/xrJ2R31UWH — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

As per ground report, during the evening, President Kovind took Trump to Durbar Hall where the visiting dignitary saw the Gautam Buddha statue belonging to the 5th century and portraits of various Indian leaders.

Later, the two presidents met for ceremonial talks during which Kovind said importance of the Indo-US relations could be gauged from the fact that a large number of people came to welcome him at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Read: Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Banquet Hosted by President Kovind

Follow @News18Movies for more