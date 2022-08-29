AR Rahman Feels Honored, Grateful After Canadian City Named Street After Him: 'Never Imagined This'

The City of Markham in Canada honoured music maestro AR Rahman by naming a street after him on Monday. Taking to Twitter the Oscar-winning producer released a statement and expressed gratitude for the recognition. Rahman stated in the statement that he never imagined this ever in his life. “I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada,” he said.

“The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The Merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God Bless you all, (sic)” he continued. For those unaware, Rahman’s actual name was Dileep Kumar but he later converted to Islam and changed his name.

Rahman also thanked his fans for their love and support. He also mentioned all the creative people who worked with him and the people who gave him the inspiration to rise up. Calling himself “a very small drop in the ocean,” the Slumdog Millionaire music producer also stated that he feels like this achievement has given him an immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring, “not to get tired and not to retire yet.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/4i1rirmPgLA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The music maestro continued and said that even if he get tired he will remember that he have more things to do, more people to connect with, and more bridges to cross.

Rahman also shared photos from the event and the street named after him.

AR Rahman began his career in films in the early 1990s and grabbed the audience’s attention with his music composition in the Tamil film Roja. Meanwhile, his beautiful tunes will be heard in Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam which is slated to hit the cinemas on September 20.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here