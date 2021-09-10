AR Rahman, Gulzar to Collaborate For Business Tycoon Subrata Roy Biopic

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and legendary lyricist-poet Gulzar are reuniting for an interesting project. They will be working together for a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy. The rights for the film were acquired last month by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who will be producing the biographical venture. Both Rahman and Gulzar have expressed their happiness over the collaboration.

Rahman said that he looks forward to working with Gulzar Saab whose lyrics are “extremely inspiring” for any musician. “I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story,” the 54-year-old was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gulzar reciprocated the gesture, saying Rahman is a “wonderful artist and musician”. Talking about the biopic, the 87-year-old veteran said that the life of Subrata Roy is very inspiring and enigmatic. Gulzar and Rahman have previously collaborated on memorable projects such as Dil Se, Guru, and Slumdog Millionaire, which went on to win multiple accolades including Academy awards.

Sandeep Singh, the producer, is overjoyed to bring the “legends of music and lyrics together” for this biopic which, he said, is very close to his heart. In an Instagram post, Singh said he has been an “ardent admirer” of Rahman and Gulzar, adding that their contribution to the cinema is immeasurable.

“Subrata Roy Sir’s life is a tremendous story of grit, determination, and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realise this dream on 70 mm. I am humbled and overwhelmed,” he added further in his post.

Subrata Roy is the chairman of Sahara India Pariwar. He experienced a sudden downfall when in 2010 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred him and his two companies from trading. The business tycoon was accused of raising crores through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs). He was jailed for two years and is out on parole since 2016.

