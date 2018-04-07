English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AR Rahman Is Very Kind, Loving Person: Majid Majidi
Written and directed by Majidi, the music of Beyond The Clouds has been composed by Rahman.
Image: News18
Mumbai: Noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, who worked with A.R. Rahman in his first Indian film Beyond The Clouds, feels that the music maestro is a very "kind and loving person".
Majidi was interacting with media on a breezy Friday night at seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the "Chote Motor Chala" song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter.
"I wish he was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person," said Majidi on working with Rahman in the film.
Written and directed by Majidi, the music of the film has been composed by Rahman.
"I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran," he said.
The film is scheduled to release on April 20 in three languages, including Hindi.
Also Watch
Majidi was interacting with media on a breezy Friday night at seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the "Chote Motor Chala" song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter.
"I wish he was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person," said Majidi on working with Rahman in the film.
Written and directed by Majidi, the music of the film has been composed by Rahman.
"I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran," he said.
The film is scheduled to release on April 20 in three languages, including Hindi.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- CWG 2018: India Concede in Dying Seconds as Pakistan Clinch Draw
- Chamber of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma's Unruly Behaviour, Hopes Good Sense Prevails On Him
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation