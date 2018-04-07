GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

AR Rahman Is Very Kind, Loving Person: Majid Majidi

Written and directed by Majidi, the music of Beyond The Clouds has been composed by Rahman.

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2018, 5:19 PM IST
AR Rahman Is Very Kind, Loving Person: Majid Majidi
Image: News18
Mumbai: Noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, who worked with A.R. Rahman in his first Indian film Beyond The Clouds, feels that the music maestro is a very "kind and loving person".

Majidi was interacting with media on a breezy Friday night at seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the "Chote Motor Chala" song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter.

"I wish he was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person," said Majidi on working with Rahman in the film.

Written and directed by Majidi, the music of the film has been composed by Rahman.

"I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran," he said.

The film is scheduled to release on April 20 in three languages, including Hindi.

