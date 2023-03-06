AR Rahman Issues Statement After Son AR Ameen Escapes Fatal Accident, Says 'We're All Shaken...'

Music maestro AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen almost got injured on set during a shoot recently. Ameen shared on Instagram that he was shooting for a song when the chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down on stage. Ameen and his crew members were on stage and at that time and escaped injury by a few inches. Now, AR Rahman has come forward with a statement, urging for better safety standards on Indian sets.

The celebrated music-director said in his statement, “A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios."

Meanwhile, his son AR Ameen had penned a lengthy note yesterday informing his fans about the incident. He wrote, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team @myqyuki to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma."

Many members of the music fraternity commented on Ameen’s post, expressing their concern. Singer Kanika Kapoor expressed shock, writing, “OMG", while Jonita Gandhi said, “Hugs ameen." Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Thank God you’re ok." Several fans said they were glad that Ameen was okay and did not get harmed.

The 20-year-old singer started his career with the film O Kadhal Kanmani. which had music by his father AR Rahman, and has since sung in several Indian languages.

