AR Rahman Joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crossover Film No Land's Man as Co-producer and Composer

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined US-India-Bangladesh film 'No Land's Man' as co-producer and composer. Directed by eminent Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey that becomes complicated when he meets an Australian woman in the US.

"Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story," Variety quoted Rahman as saying.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell, making her feature debut, and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

The film, shot in the US, Australia and India, is predominantly in English with some dialogues in Hindi and Urdu.

"The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one. AR Rahman's brilliance will definitely make the film richer," Nawazuddin told the publication.

The actor also tweeted about Rahman's association with the film.

It’s a pleasure to have the Maestro of Music @arrahman Co-Producing and doing the music of my film #NoLand’sMan directed by #MostofaSarwarFarooki https://t.co/gUJLgMmKXd — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 11, 2020

The film won the MPAA and Asia Pacific Screen Awards' Script Development fund in 2014, was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan and was chosen as the best project at the IFFI Film Bazaar the same year.

Rahman made his debut as a film producer with '99 Songs', which premiered at Busan film fest last year and is awaiting a post-pandemic release.

