AR Rahman Lauds Tiger Shroff’s Singing Skills, Introduces Him With Miss Hairan Song

Actor Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his next film Heropanti 2 these days. The actor, who is known for his martial arts abilities and dancing skills, has just added another feather to his hat with Heropanti 2. Tiger created headlines ahead of the film’s premiere when he presented the film’s song Miss Hairan. The song is sung by Tiger, and it is the actor’s debut collaboration with music legend AR Rahman.

AR Rahman was not present at the launch event of the song, so the makers released a short clip of him praising Tiger. The music maestro was impressed with Tiger’s singing abilities and was all praises for the actor. Tiger’s vocal abilities have left the legendary musician speechless. “The third song has a new singer, Tiger Shroff, and I hope you enjoy his voice," he stated. “I was pleasantly impressed by his abilities to emote and give this song a driving force. Enjoy Miss Hairan."

Advertisement

This is not the first time Tiger has lent his voice to a song. Tiger was first heard singing in the year 2020 when he released the songs Unbelievable and Casanova. Then he released the patriotic song Vande Mataram and the Punjabi-English song Puri Gal Baat. His voice was well appreciated even then. However, Miss Hairan is his first Bollywood song.

Heropanti 2 is a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti, which hit the cinemas in 2014. He is reprising his character of Babloo from the original and will star opposite Tara Sutaria in their second collaboration after Student of the Year 2.

The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and will be a romantic action thriller. Heropanti 2 is slated for release on April 29 and will witness a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Runway 34.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.