AR Rahman Meets Maroon 5's PJ Morton at Grammys 2020, See Pic

Music maestro AR Rahman arrived for the music’s greatest awards Grammy along with his son, Ameen. At the event, the father-son duo ran into pop band Maroon 5’s PJ Morton, who was awarded for the Best R&B Song for Say So. AR Rahman treated his fans with pictures and videos of him and the other big names present at the Grammys 2020.

The Grammy-winning singer-composer posted a picture with PJ Morton on his official Instagram handle.

In the picture, we see AR Rahman dressed in a long red leather coat standing in between his son and PJ Morton, who looked dapper in finely tailored tuxedo.

He also shared multiple highlights from the evening on Instagram, including P Diddy’s tribute speech for Kobe Bryant, BTS performance, selfies with legendary stars. Check out his Instagram posts here:

The Grammy show recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year and the grand event, 2020 was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In 2010, AR Rahman was honored with two Grammys-Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho) and Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire). He won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire.

