AR Rahman: #MeToo Was Never a Gender War, Nobody Should Need to Compromise to Get Good Work

Updated:March 14, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
AR Rahman.
AR Rahman says no one should compromise on their beliefs and integrity in order to get work.

“Nobody should think that I need to compromise to get good work. It’s very important to know what you are worth. If you are good, then you will get work no matter what. If you are told that only good work won’t help and you need to do more then tell them to just shut up and continue doing what is right. There are opportunities for those who are talented and hard-working,” he told Hindustan Times.

Voicing his support for the #MeToo movement, he added, “I love [#MeToo]. The movement has empowered so many people, and most importantly the wrong doers have been put to shame. This was never a gender war and that is very important. More than anything else, this has put fear in the minds of people whose intentions aren’t right. There needs to be respect for those who had been courageous enough to speak about what they have gone through.”

However, the music maestro does not agree that women singers have unequal opportunities in the Indian music industry. “I don’t think the industry discriminates between male or female singer. When singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal or Sunidhi Chauhan take the stage, we know what happens. In fact, I feel the musicality of female singers is more beautiful and naturally charming. Again I would like to say this that those who are good at work they don’t have to think much,” he said.

